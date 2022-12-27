Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 27, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.