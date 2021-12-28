Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 13 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.