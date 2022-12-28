Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 28, 2022 in Fremont, NE
