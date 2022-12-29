It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 29, 2022 in Fremont, NE
