Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 3, 2021 in Fremont, NE
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
In 2020 more hurricanes made landfall in the U.S., but in 2021 the storms cost over $20 billion more.