Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.