Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 30, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
2021’s climate disasters showed east-west weather divide, one side too wet, the other dangerously dry
U.S. disasters in 2021 told a tale of two climate extremes. A climate scientist explains why wet areas are getting wetter and dry areas drier.
Will the weather interrupt your holiday plans? Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what's going on across Nebraska today through Sunday.
The holiday weekend looks to be unseasonably warm, with high temperature records set to fall Saturday from Texas into the Southeast. Christmas travel could be hindered by rain or snow in the West. Find out what will happen here.
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degree…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It should reach a crisp 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 …
Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Today's forecasted lo…
Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…