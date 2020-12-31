It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 11-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the South. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2020 in Fremont, NE
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
