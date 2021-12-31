It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 1 degree. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2021 in Fremont, NE
