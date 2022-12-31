Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 31, 2022 in Fremont, NE
