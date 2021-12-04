Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Saturday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 4, 2021 in Fremont, NE
