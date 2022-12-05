Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for much of Nebraska and western Iowa today as freezing rain, sleet, and snow move over. Find out how much will fall and when it will all end here.
It's the first day of December and the start of the winter season. Where will winter weather be the harshest and most mild? Track temperature and precipitation trends across the country here.
Not only will temperatures be below normal Wednesday, but breezy conditions will make it feel even colder. Warming up for Thursday, but winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details here.
Strong cold front this afternoon and temperatures will tumble behind it. Windy conditions will make it feel worse. Check out tonight's wind chills and what's in store for the rest of the weekend here.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. Rain is expected…
It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It shoul…
Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont tomorrow.…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low …
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. To…
Research shows storms that might have caused minimal damage a few decades ago are becoming stronger and more destructive as the planet warms.