Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 5, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.