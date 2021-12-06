 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

