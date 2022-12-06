Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in Fremont, NE
