Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2020 in Fremont, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.