Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 7, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It should reach a nippy 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.