Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST.