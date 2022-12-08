Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a nippy 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in Fremont, NE
