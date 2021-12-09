Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 9, 2021 in Fremont, NE
