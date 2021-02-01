 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 26.89. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

