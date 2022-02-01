Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 9 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. W…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. It should reach a nippy 36 degrees. 19 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine t…