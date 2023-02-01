It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 1, 2023 in Fremont, NE
