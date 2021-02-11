It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -4.3. A -6-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 44% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.19. 1 degree is today's…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 1.29. Today's forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 2F. Winds light and…
This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 m…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.21. Today's fore…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precip…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 16.85. Today's forecasted …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.25. We'll s…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 16.51. 11 degrees is today…
Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to bundle up …