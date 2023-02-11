Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2023 in Fremont, NE
