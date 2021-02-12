It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -9.75. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -4.19. 1 degree is today's…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 1.29. Today's forec…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Cloudy during the evening. A few snow showers developing late. Low 2F. Winds light and…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel much colder at -4.3. A -6-degree low is fo…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 6 though it will feel much colder at -6.21. Today's fore…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 11.25. We'll s…
This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by periods of snow showers after midnight. Low around 10F. Winds N at 5 to 10 m…
Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early followed mostly cloudy skies and a few snow showers later at night. Low 2F.…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Mostly cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow late. Some mixed winter precip…
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to bundle up…