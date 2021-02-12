Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel much colder at -9.75. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.