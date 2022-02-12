Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Take a look at ways the weather has shaped human history, from the Salem Witch Trials to a heavy storm's impact on the Iran hostage crisis in 1980.
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Winters are getting warmer, yet a historic blizzard hit the U.S. Northeast in late January. How can such storms be reconciled with our warming climate?
