Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -5 though it will feel even colder at -6. -16 degrees is today's low. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM CST until MON 12:00 AM CST. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.