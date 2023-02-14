Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forec…
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The…