Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.