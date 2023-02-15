It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until WED 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 35 degrees. A 17-degree low is forec…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…