It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0 though it will feel even colder at -1. Today's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Warning until TUE 12:00 PM CST. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Fremont, NE
