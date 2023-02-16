It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29. 10 degrees is today's low. There is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow will be spreading across the southern half of the state today and tonight, but it will last longer in some spots more than others, …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Not a pleasant Valentine's Day with lots of showers and even some thunderstorms expected with a cold front today. It will be much colder for W…
A sunny Friday across the area with much less wind than yesterday. Temperatures will rise even more for Saturday, but a cool down is expected …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…