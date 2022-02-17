Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.