Temperatures will be just above freezing in Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 38 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Fremont, NE
