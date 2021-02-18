It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE
