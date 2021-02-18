 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

