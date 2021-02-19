 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

