It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel even colder at 23. A 15-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2021 in Fremont, NE
