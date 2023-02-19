The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.