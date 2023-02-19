The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2023 in Fremont, NE
