It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2021 in Fremont, NE
