It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -2 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Fremont, NE
