 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News