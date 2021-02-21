It will be a cold day in Fremont, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 34 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 83% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2021 in Fremont, NE
