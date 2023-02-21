Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 48 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Fremont, NE
