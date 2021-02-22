Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Fremont area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 17 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.