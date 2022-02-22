Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Fremont, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until TUE 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.