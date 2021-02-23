Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2021 in Fremont, NE
