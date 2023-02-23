It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.