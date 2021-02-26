Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Warning until MON 12:00 PM CST. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2021 in Fremont, NE
