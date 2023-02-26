Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.