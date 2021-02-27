Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until MON 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2021 in Fremont, NE
