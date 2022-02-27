Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at ho…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. -1 degree is today's …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low tempe…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
This evening in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 …