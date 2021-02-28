 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Fremont, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

