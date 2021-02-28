The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2021 in Fremont, NE
