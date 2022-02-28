Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Data from the National Interagency Fire Center and other groups show how the spread of wildfires has worsened in recent years. Take a look.
A mild-mannered biker triggered a huge debate over humans' role in climate change – in the early 20th century
Guy Callendar's theory, based on years of detailed climate and weather data, became known as the Callendar Effect. Today we call it global warming.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
For the drive home in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies. Low -1F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at ho…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. -1 degree is today's …
Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 27. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel even colder at 15. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 14. We'll see a low temperature of -2 degrees today. We'll see s…
This evening in Fremont: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low -2F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 …