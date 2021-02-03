 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Fremont, NE

Temperatures in Fremont will be cool today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory until WED 10:00 AM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

