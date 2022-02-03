It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 11:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Fremont, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Key ingredients for a storm to undergo bombogenesis are an unstable atmosphere, temperature differences and high-speed winds in the upper atmosphere.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Sunday. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. W…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
It’s hard to get accurate measurements, but a national network of 8,000-plus volunteers with rulers and specific standards reports after every storm.
Fremont people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic …
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.